Aspen Group (ASPU) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ASPU opened at $6.48 on Monday. Aspen Group has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $13.16. The stock has a market cap of $161.68 million, a PE ratio of -17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.94.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ASPU. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Aspen Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Aspen Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Aspen Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.29.

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.

