Crown (CCK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Crown (NYSE:CCK) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 19th. Analysts expect Crown to post earnings of $1.78 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. Crown had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Crown to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $105.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Crown has a 1-year low of $64.92 and a 1-year high of $114.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.51%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CCK. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

In other news, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $36,659.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,031,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,203,939.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $583,449.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,506,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,095 shares of company stock worth $1,128,027 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

