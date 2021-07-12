Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Penn National Gaming, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PENN)

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Penn National Gaming’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

PENN has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN opened at $73.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Penn National Gaming has a 52-week low of $27.83 and a 52-week high of $142.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -523.68 and a beta of 2.56.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($5.26) earnings per share. Penn National Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PENN. Norinchukin Bank The acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the first quarter valued at about $1,296,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 4.8% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 180,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,955,000 after buying an additional 8,204 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the first quarter valued at about $1,573,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 332.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 21,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 16,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the first quarter valued at about $1,819,000. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

Further Reading: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.