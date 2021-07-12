Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.50 Per Share

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) – Analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Friday, July 9th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now expects that the pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $2.50 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.44. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.07 EPS.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $277.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $254.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.14.

VRTX stock opened at $198.16 on Monday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $185.32 and a 1 year high of $304.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $204.95. The stock has a market cap of $51.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.66.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 43.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 414 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 680 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total transaction of $839,177.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,510,313.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $117,216.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,955.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,403 shares of company stock valued at $1,166,087. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

