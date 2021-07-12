Huobi Token (HT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.62 Billion

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. During the last week, Huobi Token has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Huobi Token has a total market capitalization of $1.62 billion and $105.93 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Huobi Token coin can now be bought for about $9.49 or 0.00027628 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00053719 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003036 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00017264 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.07 or 0.00922839 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000378 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00044988 BTC.

About Huobi Token

Huobi Token (HT) is a coin. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 170,704,593 coins. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . Huobi Token’s official website is www.hbg.com . The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

Huobi Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

