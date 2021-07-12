Restart Energy MWAT (MWAT) Price Tops $0.0637

Restart Energy MWAT (CURRENCY:MWAT) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 11th. One Restart Energy MWAT coin can now be purchased for $0.0637 or 0.00000185 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Restart Energy MWAT has traded 37.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Restart Energy MWAT has a market cap of $31.86 million and $75,752.00 worth of Restart Energy MWAT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Restart Energy MWAT

Restart Energy MWAT (CRYPTO:MWAT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2017. Restart Energy MWAT’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Restart Energy MWAT’s official website is restartenergy.io . The Reddit community for Restart Energy MWAT is /r/RestartEnergy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Restart Energy MWAT’s official Twitter account is @RestartEnergyio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Restart Energy Democracy Platform or RED Platform is a blockchain-based decentralized energy trading platform that makes it possible for energy consumers and producers to Send and Receive Energy Worldwide. The RED MegaWatt (MWAT) Tokens are ERC20 utility tokens that give access to the RED Platform Software and to the RED Franchise. “

Restart Energy MWAT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Restart Energy MWAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Restart Energy MWAT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Restart Energy MWAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

