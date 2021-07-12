XMax Hits Market Capitalization of $3.45 Million (XMX)

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 11th. One XMax coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, XMax has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. XMax has a total market capitalization of $3.45 million and $169,441.00 worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00053719 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003036 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00017264 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $317.07 or 0.00922839 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000378 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00044988 BTC.

About XMax

XMax is a coin. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,884,436,213 coins. XMax’s official website is www.xmx.com . The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XMax is an entertainment-focused platform based on the blockchain technology. It acts as an ecosystem that provides the tools (such as modules and templates) to develop entertainment dapps prototypes and it focuses on linking the developers with the users' community. XMX is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and developed by XMax. It can be used to purchase paid content on the platform, including in-game items or services with the intention of trading across different platform integrated games. “

Buying and Selling XMax

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XMax should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XMax using one of the exchanges listed above.

