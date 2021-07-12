Smoothy (SMTY) 24 Hour Volume Hits $395,349.00

Smoothy (CURRENCY:SMTY) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. Smoothy has a market capitalization of $1.50 million and approximately $395,349.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smoothy coin can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000854 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Smoothy has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00045200 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.10 or 0.00116564 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.20 or 0.00160460 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,481.12 or 1.00225487 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $330.76 or 0.00961427 BTC.

Smoothy Coin Profile

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

Smoothy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smoothy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smoothy using one of the exchanges listed above.

