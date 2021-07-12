Anchor Neural World (ANW) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.13 Million

Anchor Neural World (CURRENCY:ANW) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. One Anchor Neural World coin can currently be bought for $0.0513 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Anchor Neural World has a total market cap of $14.13 million and $4.13 million worth of Anchor Neural World was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Anchor Neural World has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00053689 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003033 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00017276 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $317.52 or 0.00922915 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000378 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005385 BTC.

Anchor Neural World (CRYPTO:ANW) is a coin. Anchor Neural World’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 275,297,977 coins. Anchor Neural World’s official message board is medium.com/anwfoundation . The official website for Anchor Neural World is an-va.com . Anchor Neural World’s official Twitter account is @ANWfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor Neural World Foundation is founded in Japan, Tokyo, and it’s primarily responsible for the development of the ANW engine, which will power AI-based solutions to the different businesses that Anchor Value Inc. has invested in. The Foundation has also issued “ANW”, the ecosystem token which will be used as a utility and even governance token “

