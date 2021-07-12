Thunder Token One Day Volume Reaches $5.83 Million (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. One Thunder Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Thunder Token has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. Thunder Token has a market cap of $60.81 million and $5.83 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00012396 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $78.50 or 0.00227927 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000859 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Thunder Token Coin Profile

Thunder Token (TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,270,505,950 coins. Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol . The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial . Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Thunder Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thunder Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

