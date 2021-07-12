RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $42,189.00

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. In the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $69.11 million and $42,189.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be bought for $34,286.32 or 0.99550798 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded up 34% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002404 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CRYPTO:RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 2,016 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart . The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

