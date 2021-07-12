PolkaDomain (NAME) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $302,627.00

PolkaDomain (CURRENCY:NAME) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 11th. One PolkaDomain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000440 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PolkaDomain has a total market cap of $449,120.57 and approximately $302,627.00 worth of PolkaDomain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PolkaDomain has traded down 20.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PolkaDomain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002901 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00045206 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.36 or 0.00117086 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.14 or 0.00159970 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,495.42 or 1.00072553 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $330.28 or 0.00958156 BTC.

PolkaDomain Coin Profile

PolkaDomain’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,963,724 coins. PolkaDomain’s official Twitter account is @polkadomain

Buying and Selling PolkaDomain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaDomain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolkaDomain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolkaDomain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PolkaDomain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolkaDomain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.