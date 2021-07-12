DEX (DEX) One Day Volume Tops $72,175.00

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded 49.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. One DEX coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DEX has a market capitalization of $142,246.56 and $72,175.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DEX has traded up 175.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00053823 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003038 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00017280 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $316.46 or 0.00918058 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000377 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005431 BTC.

About DEX

DEX is a coin. DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 coins and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 coins. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit and its Facebook page is accessible here . DEX’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “DEX is a mining exchange token made by Coinbit, a token designed to overcome the problems of existing mining exchange tokens and to raise the sustainability and return profits to users. “

DEX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

