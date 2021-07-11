Pigeoncoin (PGN) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. In the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. Pigeoncoin has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $16,287.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00006606 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000287 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded up 896.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000364 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000096 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000578 BTC.

About Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin (CRYPTO:PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

