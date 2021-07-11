Beyond Finance (BYN) One Day Volume Hits $1.02 Million

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. During the last seven days, Beyond Finance has traded 21.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Beyond Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.55 or 0.00001587 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beyond Finance has a total market cap of $3.68 million and $1.02 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002904 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00045226 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.25 or 0.00116887 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.25 or 0.00160438 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,375.61 or 0.99825453 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.38 or 0.00959413 BTC.

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,727,879 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beyond Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beyond Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

