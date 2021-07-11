Phantasma (SOUL) Trading Down 3% Over Last 7 Days

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 13.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 11th. In the last week, Phantasma has traded 3% lower against the dollar. Phantasma has a market cap of $16.65 million and $379,023.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantasma coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000475 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Phantasma alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,441.89 or 0.99964532 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00040607 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00007089 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00009972 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00057775 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000904 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005930 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000117 BTC.

About Phantasma

SOUL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 101,765,516 coins. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Phantasma Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SOULUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.