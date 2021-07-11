Kleros (PNK) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.00 Million

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 11th. In the last seven days, Kleros has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar. Kleros has a market cap of $67.41 million and $2.00 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kleros coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000320 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004084 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00008189 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00009606 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.34 or 0.00306309 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Kleros Coin Profile

Kleros is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 611,780,020 coins. Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

