Sakura Bloom (SKB) Achieves Market Cap of $501,999.75

Sakura Bloom (CURRENCY:SKB) traded up 85.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. During the last week, Sakura Bloom has traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Sakura Bloom coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Sakura Bloom has a market cap of $501,999.75 and approximately $64,980.00 worth of Sakura Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sakura Bloom alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 45.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000039 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $324.53 or 0.00943676 BTC.

Sakura Bloom Coin Profile

Sakura Bloom (SKB) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Sakura Bloom’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,582,965,294 coins. Sakura Bloom’s official Twitter account is @skb_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sakura Bloom’s official message board is www.skb-coin.jp/en/news . The official website for Sakura Bloom is www.skb-coin.jp/en

According to CryptoCompare, “SkullBuzz is an SHA-256 alternative crypto currency.v The coin is both proof of work and proof of stake. Difficulty retargets every ten blocks on a block time of 60 seconds. The Proof of stake reward is HIPOS at 0.5 SKB. “

Buying and Selling Sakura Bloom

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sakura Bloom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sakura Bloom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sakura Bloom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sakura Bloom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sakura Bloom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.