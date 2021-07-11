NativeCoin Price Hits $0.0616 on Top Exchanges (N8V)

NativeCoin (CURRENCY:N8V) traded down 69.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One NativeCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0616 or 0.00000180 BTC on exchanges. NativeCoin has a market cap of $1.53 million and approximately $2.00 worth of NativeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NativeCoin has traded down 70.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NativeCoin alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00036488 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.57 or 0.00258772 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00037449 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006484 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00013114 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000130 BTC.

About NativeCoin

NativeCoin (N8V) uses the hashing algorithm. NativeCoin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,809,180 coins. The Reddit community for NativeCoin is /r/wsxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NativeCoin’s official Twitter account is @n8vcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . NativeCoin’s official website is www.n8vcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NativeCoin is a diverse cryptocurrency designed specifically for use in Tribal casinos and other Tribal enterprises (for example hotels, restaurants, gas stations, convenience stores, and shopping/food establishments inside casinos just to name a few). As more and more Tribes work to develop shopping centers, amusement/recreation centers, and entertainment venues, the need for a sovereign, secure, and liquid currency rises. NativeCoin is tailored to the emerging uses Tribes are creating in every sector of gaming and their other integrated Tribal enterprises. With NativeCoin, Tribes will not only be able to use, own, and invest in their own money supply but will also have the ability to host online gaming portals. Gaming on this scale translates to tens of millions of gaming enthusiasts who will be able to reach Tribal casinos which were previously unavailable to them. “

Buying and Selling NativeCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NativeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NativeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NativeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “N8VUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for NativeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NativeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.