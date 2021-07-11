Folder Protocol (FOL) Trading 14.7% Lower Over Last Week

Folder Protocol (CURRENCY:FOL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. Folder Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.04 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of Folder Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Folder Protocol coin can now be bought for about $1.14 or 0.00003332 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Folder Protocol has traded down 14.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002922 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00045214 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.48 or 0.00118258 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.02 or 0.00160747 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,264.86 or 1.00112206 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.23 or 0.00961908 BTC.

Folder Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,539,672 coins. The official website for Folder Protocol is www.folderlabs.io . Folder Protocol’s official message board is folderlabs.medium.com . Folder Protocol’s official Twitter account is @folderlabs

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Folder Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Folder Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Folder Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

