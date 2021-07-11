Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) & Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Head to Head Survey

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) and Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Koninklijke Philips and Butterfly Network’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Koninklijke Philips 6.20% 18.12% 7.52% Butterfly Network N/A -4,677.16% -57.95%

This table compares Koninklijke Philips and Butterfly Network’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Koninklijke Philips $22.31 billion 1.88 $1.36 billion $2.26 20.51 Butterfly Network $46.25 million 52.94 -$132.21 million ($27.90) -0.46

Koninklijke Philips has higher revenue and earnings than Butterfly Network. Butterfly Network is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Koninklijke Philips, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.8% of Koninklijke Philips shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.2% of Butterfly Network shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.1% of Butterfly Network shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Koninklijke Philips and Butterfly Network, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Koninklijke Philips 1 3 5 0 2.44 Butterfly Network 0 0 1 0 3.00

Butterfly Network has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 56.25%. Given Butterfly Network’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Butterfly Network is more favorable than Koninklijke Philips.

Summary

Koninklijke Philips beats Butterfly Network on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services. The company also offers monitoring and analytics solutions; sleep and respiratory care solutions; emergency care and resuscitation, and patient management solutions; data, analytics, and actionable workflow solutions; and connected care informatics solutions. In addition, it provides power toothbrushes, brush heads, and interdental cleaning and teeth whitening products; infant feeding and digital parental solutions; male grooming and beauty products and solutions; and kitchen appliances, home care, and garment care products, as well as coffee machines. Koninklijke Philips N.V. has a partnership with openDoctor to deliver an integrated radiology patient engagement platform that leverages openDoctor's real-time online appointment scheduling services as part of its patient management solution; and a strategic collaboration with Ibex Medical Analytics Ltd. to jointly promote the digital pathology and AI solutions to hospitals, health networks, and pathology laboratories worldwide. The company was formerly known as Koninklijke Philips Electronics N.V. and changed its name to Koninklijke Philips N.V. in May 2013. Koninklijke Philips N.V. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

About Butterfly Network

Butterfly Network, Inc., a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet. The company serves healthcare practitioners. Butterfly Network, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Guilford, Connecticut.

