TON Token (TON) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $29,033.00

TON Token (CURRENCY:TON) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. In the last week, TON Token has traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar. TON Token has a market capitalization of $419,888.68 and approximately $29,033.00 worth of TON Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TON Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0094 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00053834 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003039 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00017390 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $306.33 or 0.00895480 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000378 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005456 BTC.

TON Token Coin Profile

TON Token (TON) is a coin. It launched on May 9th, 2020. TON Token’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,827,685 coins. TON Token’s official Twitter account is @CommunityTon . The official website for TON Token is toncommunity.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokamak Network is a platform designed to assure decentralized and secure property the same as Ethereum Main chain while supporting a high level of scalability and extendability. Each Dapp is built easily for a specific purpose through Tokamak Network. Tokamak Network has each Dapp to operate in its own chain. Layer 2 chains are connected to Ethereum’s Main Chain via the Tokamak Protocol. The Tokamak TON token is used as an incentive to correctly decentralize the Tokamak Layer 2 chain. The service operator must deposit TON to open the Layer 2 chain. If the chain runs properly, this deposit will gradually increase. However, if there is a technical issue in the chain and someone who finds problem raises an issue, and then, the deposit as a reward will go to that person (challenger). Moreover, TON is also used to charge Stamina, which is the transaction fee in Layer 2 chain. The stamina will be recharged after a certain period. It does not disappear until it is withdrawn. “

Buying and Selling TON Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TON Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TON Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TON Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

