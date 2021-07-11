Safex Token (SFT) Trading Up 42.9% This Week

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. During the last seven days, Safex Token has traded 42.9% higher against the US dollar. Safex Token has a market capitalization of $8.38 million and approximately $109.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safex Token coin can now be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00018900 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000027 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Safex Token Profile

Safex Token is a coin. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 coins. Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io . The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Safex Token is safex.io . The official message board for Safex Token is safe.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

Safex Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safex Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

