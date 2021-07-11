TE-FOOD Price Tops $0.0262 (TONE)

TE-FOOD (CURRENCY:TONE) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 11th. TE-FOOD has a market cap of $14.89 million and approximately $85,136.00 worth of TE-FOOD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TE-FOOD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0262 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, TE-FOOD has traded 27% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About TE-FOOD

TE-FOOD is a coin. It launched on September 14th, 2017. TE-FOOD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 568,723,686 coins. TE-FOOD’s official Twitter account is @TE_FOOD and its Facebook page is accessible here . TE-FOOD’s official website is www.te-food.com . The Reddit community for TE-FOOD is /r/TE_FOOD

According to CryptoCompare, “TE-FOOD is a food traceability system. It's a ready product with the live operation. Started in 2016, it serves more than 6000 business customers and handles 400,000 transactions every day. TE-FOOD provides all tools and applications for complete supply chains to implement successful traceability for their desired scope. TE-FOOD enables supply chain-wide collaboration with end-to-end operational visibility and process control. TFOOD is an asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the TE-FOOD platform. “

TE-FOOD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TE-FOOD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TE-FOOD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TE-FOOD using one of the exchanges listed above.

