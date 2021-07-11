Alchemix (ALCX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.30 Million

Alchemix (CURRENCY:ALCX) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 11th. Alchemix has a total market capitalization of $93.86 million and approximately $2.30 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Alchemix has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar. One Alchemix coin can currently be purchased for $330.86 or 0.00969285 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Alchemix Profile

ALCX is a coin. Its genesis date was February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 716,507 coins and its circulating supply is 283,673 coins. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community. “

Alchemix Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemix using one of the exchanges listed above.

