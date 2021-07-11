JUST Price Hits $0.0502 on Top Exchanges (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One JUST coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0502 or 0.00000147 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, JUST has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. JUST has a market cap of $113.48 million and approximately $41.52 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About JUST

JUST was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. JUST’s official website is just.network/# . The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

Buying and Selling JUST

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

