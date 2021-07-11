Exeedme (XED) Price Reaches $0.21

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. Exeedme has a total market cap of $12.41 million and $208,975.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Exeedme has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. One Exeedme coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000612 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002927 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00045492 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00117503 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.94 or 0.00160713 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,130.21 or 0.99838354 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.11 or 0.00951010 BTC.

Exeedme’s launch date was December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,327,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exeedme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Exeedme using one of the exchanges listed above.

