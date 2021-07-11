Standard Protocol (STND) Market Cap Hits $2.76 Million

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 11th. Standard Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.76 million and $113,380.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Standard Protocol has traded down 22.8% against the US dollar. One Standard Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00001056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00045466 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.00 or 0.00117184 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.83 or 0.00160612 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,152.49 or 1.00049388 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002847 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $325.55 or 0.00953703 BTC.

Standard Protocol Coin Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,661,379 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Standard Protocol Coin Trading

