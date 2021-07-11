TrueFeedBack (TFBX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $66,547.00

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFBX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. In the last week, TrueFeedBack has traded down 10.3% against the dollar. One TrueFeedBack coin can now be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueFeedBack has a total market capitalization of $10.66 million and approximately $66,547.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00053750 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003035 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00017302 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $302.22 or 0.00885361 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000376 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005482 BTC.

TrueFeedBack Profile

TrueFeedBack (TFBX) is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,088 coins. TrueFeedBack’s official website is www.truefeedbackchain.com . The official message board for TrueFeedBack is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain . TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

TrueFeedBack Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFeedBack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFeedBack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

