Tadpole Finance Hits One Day Volume of $3,165.00 (TAD)

Tadpole Finance (CURRENCY:TAD) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Over the last seven days, Tadpole Finance has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. Tadpole Finance has a total market cap of $2.40 million and approximately $3,165.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tadpole Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $10.42 or 0.00030499 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002926 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00045323 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00117984 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.86 or 0.00160475 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,138.81 or 0.99858614 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002853 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.41 or 0.00943068 BTC.

Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 230,376 coins. Tadpole Finance’s official Twitter account is @TadpoleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Tadpole Finance is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b . The official website for Tadpole Finance is tadpole.finance/index.html

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tadpole Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tadpole Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tadpole Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

