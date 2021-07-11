DAOBet Price Reaches $0.0022 on Top Exchanges (BET)

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded 9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. DAOBet has a total market cap of $365,168.66 and approximately $67.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAOBet coin can now be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DAOBet has traded 35.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,112.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $498.87 or 0.01462404 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $138.50 or 0.00406011 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00079181 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003813 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000236 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About DAOBet

DAOBet (BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. DAOBet’s official message board is dao.casino/blog . DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . DAOBet’s official website is daobet.org

Buying and Selling DAOBet

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

