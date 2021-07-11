Zacks: Analysts Expect Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Will Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) will report $0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Postal Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. Postal Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.11. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.24. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Postal Realty Trust.

Get Postal Realty Trust alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PSTL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Postal Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet raised Postal Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.13.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 129.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $153,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 11.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSTL traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.85. 55,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,771. The company has a market capitalization of $251.27 million, a P/E ratio of -942.03 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.86. Postal Realty Trust has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $21.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. This is a positive change from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.00%.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Postal Realty Trust (PSTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Postal Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.