RioDeFi Market Cap Achieves $10.72 Million (RFUEL)

RioDeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. RioDeFi has a total market cap of $10.72 million and $1.39 million worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RioDeFi coin can now be bought for $0.0381 or 0.00000112 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, RioDeFi has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get RioDeFi alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00053504 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003037 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00017349 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $302.33 or 0.00884437 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000379 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005453 BTC.

About RioDeFi

RioDeFi (CRYPTO:RFUEL) is a coin. Its launch date was September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 281,013,449 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

RioDeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RioDeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RioDeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “RFUELUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for RioDeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RioDeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.