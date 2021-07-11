Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $110.20 Million

Analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) will report sales of $110.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Provident Financial Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $110.10 million and the highest is $110.30 million. Provident Financial Services reported sales of $84.19 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will report full-year sales of $442.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $439.90 million to $445.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $451.20 million, with estimates ranging from $443.40 million to $458.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Provident Financial Services.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $100.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.37 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 28.84% and a return on equity of 8.32%. Provident Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Provident Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

In other Provident Financial Services news, CEO George Lista sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total value of $50,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,773,955.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Walter Sierotko sold 2,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $70,368.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,934 shares in the company, valued at $674,966.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,647 shares of company stock worth $798,339. Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Provident Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Provident Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Provident Financial Services by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the period. 60.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PFS traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.23. 229,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,148. Provident Financial Services has a one year low of $11.76 and a one year high of $25.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.19%.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

