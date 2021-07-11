Lossless (LSS) 1-Day Volume Tops $479,660.00

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. Lossless has a total market cap of $1.86 million and approximately $479,660.00 worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lossless coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000451 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lossless has traded 19.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lossless alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00045286 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.81 or 0.00116313 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.05 or 0.00160833 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,194.09 or 0.99894448 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $324.67 or 0.00948496 BTC.

About Lossless

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,044,816 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Buying and Selling Lossless

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lossless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lossless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LSSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Lossless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lossless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.