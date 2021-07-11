Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) Price Tops $0.54 on Major Exchanges

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CURRENCY:BCUG) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a market cap of $617,178.48 and approximately $33,417.00 worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can currently be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00001588 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Coin Profile

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) is a coin. It was first traded on March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 1,373,938 coins and its circulating supply is 1,135,274 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans. Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly. “

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Coin Trading

