Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.67 Million

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 11th. One Spectrecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on popular exchanges. Spectrecoin has a market cap of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Spectrecoin has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003941 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00060698 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00036216 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.87 or 0.00259612 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00037272 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Spectrecoin Coin Profile

Spectrecoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

