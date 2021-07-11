HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.28 Million

Analysts predict that HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) will post sales of $29.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for HEXO’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $34.92 million and the lowest is $24.57 million. HEXO reported sales of $20.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that HEXO will report full-year sales of $101.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $95.12 million to $111.51 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $175.54 million, with estimates ranging from $134.49 million to $224.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover HEXO.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $17.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.96 million. HEXO had a negative net margin of 189.28% and a negative return on equity of 12.50%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HEXO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of HEXO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of HEXO from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of HEXO from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of HEXO from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.94.

HEXO stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.00. 2,896,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,992,786. The stock has a market cap of $735.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.20. HEXO has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of HEXO by 7.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in HEXO by 9.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 61,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 5,086 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in HEXO during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in HEXO during the first quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in HEXO by 12.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 12,102 shares in the last quarter. 10.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

