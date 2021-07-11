STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $53.45 Million

Equities analysts expect that STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) will post $53.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for STAAR Surgical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $53.90 million and the lowest is $53.00 million. STAAR Surgical posted sales of $35.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 51.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will report full-year sales of $216.00 million for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $277.10 million, with estimates ranging from $255.40 million to $298.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for STAAR Surgical.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $50.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.50 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 6.17%.

STAA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on STAAR Surgical in a report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.60.

In related news, VP James E. Francese sold 11,583 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.72, for a total value of $1,456,214.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,788 shares in the company, valued at $6,887,947.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.19, for a total value of $20,174,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 513,483 shares of company stock worth $72,171,213. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STAA. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in STAAR Surgical by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in STAAR Surgical by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,932 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,467 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,404,000 after acquiring an additional 25,550 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,151 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $341,000. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STAA traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $143.22. The company had a trading volume of 294,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,767. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 325.50 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.00. STAAR Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $45.47 and a fifty-two week high of $161.71.

STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

