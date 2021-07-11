$606.43 Million in Sales Expected for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) to post $606.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $756.00 million and the lowest is $507.00 million. Host Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $103.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 488.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $2.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.86 billion to $4.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Host Hotels & Resorts.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.14 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 91.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $20.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.47.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $55,539.00. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HST. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 7,044 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,462,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,024,000 after buying an additional 78,266 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,015,000. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 178.9% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 454,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,642,000 after buying an additional 291,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 239,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after buying an additional 12,267 shares during the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,401,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,301,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 26.76 and a quick ratio of 26.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.41. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $18.52.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

