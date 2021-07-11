Brokerages Expect StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $159.62 Million

Brokerages expect StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) to report $159.62 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for StarTek’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $159.23 million and the highest is $160.00 million. StarTek reported sales of $142.17 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that StarTek will report full year sales of $671.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $668.87 million to $675.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $703.50 million, with estimates ranging from $697.00 million to $710.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow StarTek.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $163.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.56 million. StarTek had a negative net margin of 3.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SRT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut StarTek from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley boosted their price target on StarTek from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

In other StarTek news, CEO Aparup Sengupta purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $69,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,907.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in StarTek by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in StarTek in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in StarTek by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in StarTek in the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in StarTek by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. 17.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SRT traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.10. The company had a trading volume of 18,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,115. The stock has a market cap of $289.54 million, a P/E ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.99. StarTek has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $9.80.

StarTek

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides omni-channel customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

