ProximaX Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $119,288.00 (XPX)

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 11th. ProximaX has a market cap of $8.32 million and approximately $119,288.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ProximaX coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ProximaX has traded 47.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002929 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00045194 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.46 or 0.00115504 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.97 or 0.00160920 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,203.29 or 1.00125043 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.25 or 0.00943338 BTC.

ProximaX Coin Profile

ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 coins. ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ProximaX is https://reddit.com/r/ProximaXOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ProximaX’s official website is proximax.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ProximaX is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It was developed as an extension of the Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) with utility services and protocols. ProximaX provides the users with crypto storage features as well as a P2P (Peer to Peer) multimedia streaming and messaging service. The ProximaX token (XPX) is a Nem-based algorithm cryptocurrency. It will be the currency used to access the platform available goods and services. “

ProximaX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProximaX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProximaX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ProximaX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

