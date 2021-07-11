AdEx Network Reaches Market Cap of $42.39 Million (ADX)

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. One AdEx Network coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00001007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, AdEx Network has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. AdEx Network has a total market capitalization of $42.39 million and approximately $1.94 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00053351 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003037 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00017273 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $300.45 or 0.00879517 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000377 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005506 BTC.

About AdEx Network

AdEx Network (CRYPTO:ADX) is a coin. It launched on May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 131,658,767 coins and its circulating supply is 123,216,291 coins. AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network . The official website for AdEx Network is www.adex.network

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

Buying and Selling AdEx Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AdEx Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

