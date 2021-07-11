Zacks: Analysts Expect Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.37 Billion

Analysts forecast that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) will report $7.37 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Plains GP’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $9.76 billion. Plains GP reported sales of $3.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 128.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Plains GP will report full year sales of $31.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.73 billion to $38.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $31.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.35 billion to $38.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Plains GP.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 0.73%.

PAGP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

Shares of NYSE:PAGP traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,363,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,211,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.32. Plains GP has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $12.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 9.24%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAGP. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Plains GP by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,456 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 112,195 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 51,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,191 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 97,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plains GP (PAGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.