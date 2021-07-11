$19.71 Million in Sales Expected for Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) will post sales of $19.71 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nordic American Tankers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.56 million to $21.28 million. Nordic American Tankers posted sales of $93.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 79%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers will report full year sales of $121.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $101.70 million to $159.72 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $202.87 million, with estimates ranging from $180.46 million to $234.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nordic American Tankers.

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.47 million. Nordic American Tankers had a negative return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 8.75%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NAT. Zacks Investment Research raised Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.75 price target on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

NAT stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,783,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,746,684. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.95 million, a P/E ratio of -34.11 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.40. Nordic American Tankers has a 1-year low of $2.74 and a 1-year high of $4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NAT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the first quarter worth about $43,000. 30.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 25 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nordic American Tankers (NAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.