$388.95 Million in Sales Expected for Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) will post $388.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stride’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $389.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $388.90 million. Stride reported sales of $268.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Stride will report full-year sales of $1.53 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Stride.

Get Stride alerts:

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $392.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.94 million. Stride had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share.

LRN has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Stride from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Stride from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

In other news, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 9,398 shares of Stride stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $295,473.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,710 shares in the company, valued at $808,322.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRN. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stride during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,797,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Stride by 91.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,874,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,619,000 after buying an additional 896,904 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Stride by 248.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,179,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,035,000 after buying an additional 840,759 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Stride during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,664,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Stride by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,874,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,790,000 after buying an additional 437,648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRN traded up $1.18 on Friday, reaching $29.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,045. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.20. Stride has a 12-month low of $20.39 and a 12-month high of $52.84.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

Recommended Story: Hold Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stride (LRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.