The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY)

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) in a report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:CNVY traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.88. The stock had a trading volume of 379,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,140. Convey Holding Parent has a twelve month low of $9.11 and a twelve month high of $14.29.

In other Convey Holding Parent news, EVP Kyle Stern bought 38,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.12 per share, with a total value of $508,531.20. Also, CEO Stephen C. Farrell bought 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $585,000.00.

Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.

