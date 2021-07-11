$106.24 Million in Sales Expected for Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) will report sales of $106.24 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Weingarten Realty Investors’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $94.67 million and the highest is $114.49 million. Weingarten Realty Investors posted sales of $95.81 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will report full-year sales of $435.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $383.39 million to $470.16 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $453.06 million, with estimates ranging from $396.82 million to $490.08 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Weingarten Realty Investors.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.19). Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 19.72%. The company had revenue of $118.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Capital One Financial cut Weingarten Realty Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

WRI traded up $1.00 on Friday, hitting $32.55. 682,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,739. Weingarten Realty Investors has a twelve month low of $15.24 and a twelve month high of $34.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s payout ratio is currently 55.76%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 164.5% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

