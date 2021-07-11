$26.58 Million in Sales Expected for National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) will report $26.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for National CineMedia’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $34.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.90 million. National CineMedia posted sales of $4.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 564.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National CineMedia will report full-year sales of $198.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $168.60 million to $213.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $392.01 million, with estimates ranging from $366.60 million to $423.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow National CineMedia.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 91.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on National CineMedia from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Benchmark raised National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National CineMedia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCMI traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.53. 871,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,502. National CineMedia has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $6.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.00%.

In other news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,622 shares in the company, valued at $477,742.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of National CineMedia by 199.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 8,312 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in National CineMedia in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in National CineMedia by 217.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 19,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 13,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

