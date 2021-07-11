Arbidex (ABX) Hits Market Cap of $316,181.75

Arbidex (CURRENCY:ABX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. During the last week, Arbidex has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar. Arbidex has a total market cap of $316,181.75 and $99,309.00 worth of Arbidex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arbidex coin can now be purchased for $0.0155 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00053575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003043 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00017360 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.99 or 0.00892587 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000383 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005411 BTC.

Arbidex (CRYPTO:ABX) is a coin. Arbidex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,354,622 coins. The official website for Arbidex is www.arbidex.uk.com . Arbidex’s official Twitter account is @ArbidexToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arbidex’s official message board is medium.com/@arbidexpromo

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbidex is a trading platform that connects major exchanges within a single-window interface. Arbidex is connected to the exchanges using an API interface, receiving and analyzing up-to-date data: it scans asset prices on each particular exchange in real-time. Arbidex allows users to trade via one platform account across all the exchanges at one time. This is done through Arbidex’s corporate accounts that are used directly for trading on specific exchanges. The use of corporate accounts also offers users an additional advantage – reduced trading commissions: the minimum fees are 0.05% for “ultimate” users. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbidex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arbidex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arbidex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

